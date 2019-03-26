Cooper-Standard (CPS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $47.77

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc (NYSE:CPS) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $47.77 and last traded at $48.05, with a volume of 90861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.17.

CPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Buckingham Research upgraded Cooper-Standard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Cooper-Standard in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Cooper-Standard in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cooper-Standard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Cooper-Standard from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.50.

The stock has a market cap of $832.15 million, a P/E ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The auto parts company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $871.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $894.65 million. Cooper-Standard had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 17.95%. On average, analysts expect that Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jonathan P. Banas acquired 1,000 shares of Cooper-Standard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.99 per share, for a total transaction of $59,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at $94,964.17. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Cooper-Standard by 44.4% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,879 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia purchased a new stake in Cooper-Standard in the third quarter worth about $251,000. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in Cooper-Standard by 3.3% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 35,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,304,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Cooper-Standard by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 36,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Cooper-Standard by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,299 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

Cooper-Standard Company Profile (NYSE:CPS)

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer, and anti-vibration systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and South America. The company's sealing systems include dynamic and static seals, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, flush glass systems, variable extrusions, and specialty sealing products.

