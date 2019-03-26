Contrasting Smartsheet (SMAR) and Splunk (SPLK)

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) and Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Smartsheet and Splunk’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smartsheet $177.72 million 24.06 -$53.88 million ($0.62) -66.48 Splunk $1.80 billion 10.13 -$275.58 million ($1.59) -77.70

Smartsheet has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Splunk. Splunk is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Smartsheet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.8% of Smartsheet shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.1% of Splunk shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Splunk shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Smartsheet and Splunk, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smartsheet 0 1 8 0 2.89 Splunk 1 5 24 0 2.77

Smartsheet presently has a consensus target price of $49.25, indicating a potential upside of 19.48%. Splunk has a consensus target price of $145.25, indicating a potential upside of 17.57%. Given Smartsheet’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Smartsheet is more favorable than Splunk.

Profitability

This table compares Smartsheet and Splunk’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smartsheet -30.32% -60.68% -22.49% Splunk -15.28% -15.46% -6.83%

Summary

Splunk beats Smartsheet on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc. engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D. Creason and Brent R. Frei in June 2005 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc. provides software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. Its products enable users to collect, index, search, explore, monitor, correlate, and analyze data regardless of format or source. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a machine data platform with collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud. The company also provides Splunk Light, which offers log search and analysis for small IT environments; and Splunk Analytics for Hadoop, a software for exploring, analyzing, and visualizing data stored in Hadoop and Amazon S3. In addition, it offers Splunk Enterprise Security that addresses security threats and information; Splunk IT Service Intelligence, which monitors health and key performance indicators of critical IT services; Splunk User Behavior Analytics that detects cyber-attacks and insider threats; Splunk Machine Learning Toolkit, an app to apply machine learning techniques and algorithms to data stored in Splunk; Splunk App for AWS that collects and analyzes data from AWS data sources; and Splunk DB Connect to get business and enterprise context. Further, the company operates Splunkbase and Splunk Answers Websites, which provide an environment to share apps, collaborate on the use of its software, and provide community-based support and education, as well as offers application programming interfaces and software development kits. Additionally, it offers maintenance and customer support, training, and consulting and implementation services. The company serves cloud and online services, education, financial services, government, healthcare/pharmaceuticals, industrials/manufacturing, media/entertainment, retail/ecommerce, technology, and telecommunications industries. Splunk Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

