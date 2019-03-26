Contrasting Koninklijke Ahold (ADRNY) and Cp All Nvdr (CVPUF)

Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) and Cp All Nvdr (OTCMKTS:CVPUF) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Koninklijke Ahold and Cp All Nvdr’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Koninklijke Ahold $74.16 billion 0.44 $2.12 billion $1.87 14.12 Cp All Nvdr N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Koninklijke Ahold has higher revenue and earnings than Cp All Nvdr.

Dividends

Koninklijke Ahold pays an annual dividend of $0.65 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Cp All Nvdr does not pay a dividend. Koninklijke Ahold pays out 34.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Koninklijke Ahold and Cp All Nvdr, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Koninklijke Ahold 2 3 0 0 1.60 Cp All Nvdr 0 1 0 0 2.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of Koninklijke Ahold shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Koninklijke Ahold and Cp All Nvdr’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Koninklijke Ahold 2.88% 13.74% 5.87% Cp All Nvdr N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Koninklijke Ahold beats Cp All Nvdr on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Koninklijke Ahold Company Profile

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's store formats include supermarkets, superstores, online grocery shopping, convenience stores, drugstores, wine and liquor stores, online shopping for general merchandise, and compact hyper and supermarkets. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 6,637 stores primarily under 20 brands serving approximately 50 million customers, as well as online. The company was formerly known as Koninklijke Ahold N.V. and changed its name to Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. in July 2016. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Zaandam, the Netherlands.

Cp All Nvdr Company Profile

CP ALL Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises convenience stores under the 7-Eleven name to other retailers primarily in Thailand. The company provides bill payment, life and non-life insurance brokerage, information technology, marketing and advertising, logistics, merchandise distribution, training and seminar, cash and carry, research and development, management and technical consultancy, and marketing and consulting services, as well as provides smart cards. It is also involved in the manufacturing and sale of convenience foods and bakery products; sale and maintenance of retail equipment; catalog and e-commerce business; commercial trading; and sale of consumer products. In addition, the company produces sausages, bacon, ham, salami, cut meats and processed meats under the Carne Meats brand name, as well as operates restaurants and minimarts. Further, it distributes various commercial cards and tickets, and equipment for retailing and software development; and trades non-food products, as well as offers education, microbiologic and scientific laboratory, and technical and supporting services. As of November 13, 2018, CP ALL Public Company Limited operated 10,902 stores. The company was formerly known as C.P. Seven Eleven Public Company Limited and changed its name to CP ALL Public Company Limited in 2007. CP ALL Public Company Limited was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Bangkok, Thailand.

