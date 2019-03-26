Contrasting istar (STAR) & CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (CIM)

istar (NYSE:STAR) and CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares istar and CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio istar $798.12 million 0.69 -$32.26 million ($0.95) -8.53 CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW $1.27 billion 2.80 $411.64 million $2.34 8.16

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW has higher revenue and earnings than istar. istar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares istar and CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets istar -4.04% -1.90% -0.43% CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW 32.33% 12.43% 1.90%

Risk and Volatility

istar has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for istar and CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score istar 0 3 0 0 2.00 CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW 0 2 1 0 2.33

istar presently has a consensus target price of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 41.98%. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW has a consensus target price of $19.25, indicating a potential upside of 0.84%. Given istar’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe istar is more favorable than CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.2% of istar shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.4% of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of istar shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

istar pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.5%. istar pays out -37.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW pays out 85.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW beats istar on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About istar

iStar (NYSE: STAR) finances, invests in and develops real estate and real estate related projects as part of its fully-integrated investment platform. Building on over two decades of experience and $40 billion of transactions, iStar brings uncommon capabilities and new ways of thinking to commercial real estate and adapts its investment strategy to changing market conditions. The Company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), with a diversified portfolio focused on larger assets located in major metropolitan markets.

About CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities. It has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, the company would not be subject to U.S. federal income tax, if it distributes at least 90% of its REIT taxable income to its shareholders. Chimera Investment Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

