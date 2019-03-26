Context BH Capital Management LP Lowers Stake in AmeriServ Financial, Inc. (ASRV)

Context BH Capital Management LP cut its holdings in shares of AmeriServ Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRV) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 647,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,801 shares during the period. Context BH Capital Management LP owned 3.65% of AmeriServ Financial worth $2,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AmeriServ Financial by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 434,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AmeriServ Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,993,000. M3F Inc. grew its position in shares of AmeriServ Financial by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 1,201,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,844,000 after acquiring an additional 7,709 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of AmeriServ Financial by 140.4% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 13,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 8,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AmeriServ Financial by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 34,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 9,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASRV opened at $4.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $70.78 million, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.40. AmeriServ Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.92 and a 12-month high of $4.55.

AmeriServ Financial (NASDAQ:ASRV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AmeriServ Financial had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $12.10 million for the quarter.

AmeriServ Financial Company Profile

AmeriServ Financial Inc operates as the bank holding company for AmeriServ Financial Bank that provides various consumer, mortgage, and commercial financial products. It offers retail banking services, such as demand, savings, and time deposits; checking and money market accounts; secured and unsecured consumer loans, and mortgage loans; and safe deposit boxes, holiday club accounts, money orders, and traveler's checks.

