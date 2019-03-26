Context BH Capital Management LP Invests $3.48 Million in Community Financial Corp (TCFC) Stock

Context BH Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Community Financial Corp (NASDAQ:TCFC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 118,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,476,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TCFC. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Community Financial by 104.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Community Financial by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Community Financial by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 48,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 7,084 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Community Financial by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 224,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,549,000 after acquiring an additional 4,246 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Community Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. 34.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Community Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

Community Financial stock opened at $28.25 on Tuesday. Community Financial Corp has a one year low of $26.47 and a one year high of $37.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.32.

Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). Community Financial had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $13.89 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Michael L. Middleton sold 5,000 shares of Community Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $150,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,105.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael L. Middleton sold 5,100 shares of Community Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total value of $153,816.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $451,556. 10.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Community Financial

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. Its deposit products include savings, money market, demand deposit, IRA, SEP, and time deposit accounts. The company also provides loan products, such as commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, commercial, consumer, and commercial equipment loans.

