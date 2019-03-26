Context BH Capital Management LP Decreases Holdings in Banner Co. (BANR)

Context BH Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,049 shares during the period. Banner makes up about 1.6% of Context BH Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Context BH Capital Management LP owned about 0.34% of Banner worth $5,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its position in shares of Banner by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 7,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of Banner during the 4th quarter valued at about $490,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in shares of Banner by 351.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 8,147 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banner during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,086,000. Finally, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Banner during the 4th quarter valued at about $936,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Banner news, Director Cheryl R. Bishop sold 11,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total value of $759,813.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BANR opened at $52.02 on Tuesday. Banner Co. has a 12 month low of $48.50 and a 12 month high of $67.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.80.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.05. Banner had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $139.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.25 million. As a group, analysts predict that Banner Co. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BANR shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Banner in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.40.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank, which provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

