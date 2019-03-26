Contagious Gaming (CNS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.04

Contagious Gaming (CVE:CNS) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 2000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The firm has a market cap of $1.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88.

About Contagious Gaming (CVE:CNS)

Contagious Gaming Inc develops and provides software solutions, video games, and content for regulated gaming and lottery markets primarily in Canada. The company offers an integrated end-end platform, which manages various aspects of real-money gaming, including gaming engine, player management tools, game application interface, payment systems interface, data feed handler, affiliate management, presentation layer, and proprietary centralized eWallet.

