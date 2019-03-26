Conatus Pharmaceuticals (CNAT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.14

Shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNAT) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.14 and last traded at $1.17, with a volume of 24195 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNAT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Conatus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Conatus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Conatus Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 11th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Conatus Pharmaceuticals to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.70 price target on shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.12.

The firm has a market cap of $36.31 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 3.36.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Conatus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 82.49% and a negative net margin of 53.62%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.63 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 62,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 20,826 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals by 94.6% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 25,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 12,572 shares in the last quarter. Hikari Power Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 208,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 33,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.41% of the company’s stock.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNAT)

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for the treatment of liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response; for patients with portal hypertension; for patients liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for liver function.

