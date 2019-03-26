Conatus Pharmaceuticals (CNAT) Rating Lowered to Hold at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNAT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Conatus Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

CNAT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $10.00 price target on shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.80.

NASDAQ CNAT opened at $1.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 3.36. Conatus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $6.74.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNAT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.63 million. Conatus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 53.62% and a negative return on equity of 82.49%. On average, equities analysts expect that Conatus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Conatus Pharmaceuticals by 94.6% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 25,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 12,572 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Conatus Pharmaceuticals by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 62,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 20,826 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Conatus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Conatus Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 208,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 33,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. boosted its position in Conatus Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 638,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 99,282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.41% of the company’s stock.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for the treatment of liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response; for patients with portal hypertension; for patients liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for liver function.

