Comparing Sunwin Stevia International (SUWN) and AbbVie (ABBV)

Sunwin Stevia International (OTCMKTS:SUWN) and AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sunwin Stevia International and AbbVie, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunwin Stevia International 0 0 0 0 N/A AbbVie 4 8 5 0 2.06

AbbVie has a consensus price target of $94.09, suggesting a potential upside of 18.33%. Given AbbVie’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AbbVie is more favorable than Sunwin Stevia International.

Dividends

AbbVie pays an annual dividend of $4.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Sunwin Stevia International does not pay a dividend. AbbVie pays out 54.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. AbbVie has increased its dividend for 46 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.6% of AbbVie shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of AbbVie shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sunwin Stevia International and AbbVie’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunwin Stevia International $22.04 million 0.63 -$4.71 million N/A N/A AbbVie $32.75 billion 3.58 $5.69 billion $7.91 10.05

AbbVie has higher revenue and earnings than Sunwin Stevia International.

Risk & Volatility

Sunwin Stevia International has a beta of 3.72, meaning that its stock price is 272% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AbbVie has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sunwin Stevia International and AbbVie’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunwin Stevia International -17.16% -61.78% -12.78% AbbVie 17.36% -439.07% 19.15%

Summary

AbbVie beats Sunwin Stevia International on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sunwin Stevia International Company Profile

Sunwin Stevia International, Inc. produces and sells stevioside, a natural sweetener; and herbs used in traditional Chinese medicines and veterinary products primarily in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Stevioside and Chinese Medicines. The Stevioside segment produces and sells various steviol glycosides with rebaudioside A and stevioside as the principal components. Its products include Steviosin, a low calorie stevia extract for medicinal use; and OnlySweet, a zero calorie, dietary supplement. This segment sells its products to food and drug manufacturers, and ingredient distributor foreign trade companies. The Chinese Medicines segment manufactures and sells traditional Chinese medicine formula extracts, which are used in products made for use by humans and animals. Its extracts consists of single traditional Chinese medicine extracts; compound traditional Chinese medicine extracts; and purified extracts, including active parts and monomer compounds, such as soy isoflavone. This segment offers traditional Chinese medicine formula extracts to traditional Chinese medicine manufacturers and animal pharmaceutical manufacturers. Sunwin Stevia International, Inc. is based in Qufu, China.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for treating chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C. It also provides Kaletra, an anti- human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-1 medicine used with other anti-HIV-1 medications to maintain viral suppression in HIV-1 patients; Norvir, a protease inhibitor indicated in combination with other antiretroviral agents to treat HIV-1; and Synagis to prevent RSV infection at-risk infants. In addition, the company offers AndroGel, a testosterone replacement therapy for males diagnosed with symptomatic low testosterone; Creon, a pancreatic enzyme therapy for exocrine pancreatic insufficiency; Synthroid for hypothyroidism; and Lupron, a product for the palliative treatment of prostate cancer, endometriosis, and central precocious puberty, as well as for the treatment of patients with anemia. Further, it provides Duopa and Duodopa, a levodopa-carbidopa intestinal gel to treat Parkinson's disease; Sevoflurane, an anesthesia product for human use; and ZINBRYTA, a treatment for relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis. It serves wholesalers, distributors, government agencies, health care facilities, specialty pharmacies, and independent retailers. AbbVie Inc. has collaborations with Alector, Inc.; C2N Diagnostics; Voyager Therapeutics, Inc.; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; International Myeloma Foundation; Calibr and Scripps Research; The Institute for Research in Immunology and Cancer  Commercialization of Research; the Université de Montréal; Tolero Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Galapagos; Mission Therapeutics Ltd; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; Voluntis; Tizona Therapeutics, Inc.; and Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in North Chicago, Illinois.

