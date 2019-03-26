Comparing GreenSky (GSKY) & Its Competitors

GreenSky (NASDAQ: GSKY) is one of 126 publicly-traded companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare GreenSky to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GreenSky and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GreenSky $414.67 million $24.26 million 180.00 GreenSky Competitors $2.75 billion $435.06 million 12.15

GreenSky’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than GreenSky. GreenSky is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for GreenSky and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GreenSky 0 5 8 0 2.62 GreenSky Competitors 1042 4579 8255 359 2.56

GreenSky currently has a consensus price target of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 65.22%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 11.83%. Given GreenSky’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe GreenSky is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares GreenSky and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GreenSky 8.99% -45.61% 8.67% GreenSky Competitors 3.24% 2.91% 2.04%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.2% of GreenSky shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.7% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.4% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About GreenSky

GreenSky, Inc., a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

