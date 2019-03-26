Comparing Glacier Bancorp (GBCI) & Associated Banc (ASB)

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) and Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Glacier Bancorp has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Associated Banc has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Glacier Bancorp and Associated Banc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Glacier Bancorp 30.94% 12.33% 1.54% Associated Banc 22.09% 9.79% 1.04%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.3% of Glacier Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.3% of Associated Banc shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Glacier Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Associated Banc shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Glacier Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Associated Banc pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Glacier Bancorp pays out 47.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Associated Banc pays out 33.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Glacier Bancorp has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years and Associated Banc has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Associated Banc is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Glacier Bancorp and Associated Banc’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Glacier Bancorp $587.82 million 5.51 $181.88 million $2.17 17.64 Associated Banc $1.51 billion 2.25 $333.56 million $2.03 10.17

Associated Banc has higher revenue and earnings than Glacier Bancorp. Associated Banc is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Glacier Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Glacier Bancorp and Associated Banc, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Glacier Bancorp 0 4 0 0 2.00 Associated Banc 2 6 2 0 2.00

Glacier Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $42.50, indicating a potential upside of 11.05%. Associated Banc has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.07%. Given Associated Banc’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Associated Banc is more favorable than Glacier Bancorp.

Summary

Glacier Bancorp beats Associated Banc on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides construction and permanent loans on residential real estate; consumer land or lot acquisition loans; unimproved land and land development loans; and residential builder guidance lines comprising pre-sold and spec-home construction, and lot acquisition loans. In addition, it offers commercial real estate loans to purchase, construct, and finance commercial real estate properties; consumer loans secured by real estate, automobiles, or other assets; second mortgage loans; municipal loans; home equity loans consisting of 1-4 family junior lien mortgages, and first and junior lien lines of credit secured by residential real estate; and agriculture loans. Further, the company provides mortgage origination services. It has 167 locations, including 149 branches and 18 loan or administration offices in 63 counties within 7 states comprising Montana, Idaho, Utah, Washington, Wyoming, Colorado, and Arizona. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Kalispell, Montana.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses primarily in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications. This segment also provides specialized financial services comprising interest rate risk management, foreign exchange solutions, and commodity hedging. The company's Community, Consumer, and Business segment offers checking, credit, debit and pre-paid cards, online banking and bill pay, and money transfer services; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; savings, money market deposit accounts, IRA accounts, certificates of deposit, and fixed and variable annuities, as well as full-service, discount, and online investment brokerage; investment advisory services; trust and investment management accounts; and insurance and other related products and services. This segment also engages in the administration of pension, profit-sharing and other employee benefit plans, fiduciary and corporate agency services, and institutional asset management services. Its Risk Management and Shared Services segment provides corporate risk management, credit administration, finance, treasury, operations, and technology services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 236 banking locations serving approximately 100 communities. Associated Banc-Corp was founded in 1861 and is headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

