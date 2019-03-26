Comparing BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (BPT) and YPF (YPF)

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) and YPF (NYSE:YPF) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.1% of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.8% of YPF shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust and YPF’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust 99.03% 16,432.79% 11,244.77% YPF 7.50% 11.78% 3.94%

Volatility and Risk

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust has a beta of 0.02, suggesting that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, YPF has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust and YPF, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A YPF 0 1 3 1 3.00

YPF has a consensus price target of $22.41, indicating a potential upside of 61.89%. Given YPF’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe YPF is more favorable than BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust.

Dividends

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust pays an annual dividend of $4.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 15.0%. YPF pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. YPF pays out 2.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and YPF has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust and YPF’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust $114.37 million 5.00 $113.28 million N/A N/A YPF $15.54 billion 0.35 $1.37 billion $3.31 4.18

YPF has higher revenue and earnings than BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust.

Summary

YPF beats BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Company Profile

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust operates as a grantor trust in the United States. The company holds overriding royalty interest comprising a non-operational interest in minerals in the Prudhoe Bay oil field located on the North Slope of Alaska. The Prudhoe Bay field extends approximately 12 miles by 27 miles and contains approximately 150,000 gross productive acres. As of December 31, 2017, its estimated proved reserves were 9.070 million barrels of oil and condensate of which 9.047 million barrels are proved developed reserves; and 0.023 million barrels are proved undeveloped reserves. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust was founded in 1989 and is based in Houston, Texas.

YPF Company Profile

YPF Sociedad Anonima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). It is also engages in the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations. As of December 31, 2017, it had interests in approximately 112 oil and gas fields; proved reserves of approximately 480 million barrels (mmbbl) of oil; and approximately 2,520 billion cubic feet of gas. The company also had a retail distribution network of 1,563 YPF-branded service stations; 21 exploration permits, including 18 onshore and 3 offshore exploration permits, as well as 112 production concessions; and 36 crude oil treatment plants and 10 pumping plants. In addition, it owns three refineries with annual refining capacity of approximately 116 mmbbl; approximately 2,700 kilometers of crude oil pipelines with approximately 640,000 barrels of aggregate daily transportation capacity of refined products; and crude oil tankage of approximately 7 mmbbl, as well as maintains terminal facilities at 5 Argentine ports. Further, the company participates in 3 power generation plants with an aggregate installed capacity of 1,367 megawatts; offers diesel, fertilizers, lubricants, phytosanitaries, ensiling bags, and other products; and supplies fuels, lubricants, coal, asphalts, and paraffin and derivatives. YPF Sociedad Anonima was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

