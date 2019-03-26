Comparing Ally Financial (ALLY) and LM Funding America (LMFA)

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) and LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Ally Financial has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LM Funding America has a beta of 2.83, meaning that its stock price is 183% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Ally Financial and LM Funding America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ally Financial 21.76% 10.84% 0.82% LM Funding America -72.06% -274.08% -138.70%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Ally Financial and LM Funding America, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ally Financial 0 3 10 0 2.77 LM Funding America 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ally Financial currently has a consensus price target of $32.33, indicating a potential upside of 23.79%. Given Ally Financial’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Ally Financial is more favorable than LM Funding America.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.5% of LM Funding America shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Ally Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.0% of LM Funding America shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Ally Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. LM Funding America does not pay a dividend. Ally Financial pays out 20.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ally Financial has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ally Financial and LM Funding America’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ally Financial $5.80 billion 1.81 $1.26 billion $3.34 7.82 LM Funding America $4.39 million 0.67 -$8.62 million N/A N/A

Ally Financial has higher revenue and earnings than LM Funding America.

Summary

Ally Financial beats LM Funding America on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc. provides various financial products and services for consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients in the United States and Canada. The company operates Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments. The Automotive Finance Operations segment provides automotive financing services to consumers and automotive dealers. Its automotive finance services include providing retail installment sales contracts, loans and leases, term loans to dealers, financing dealer floorplans, other lines of credit to dealers, warehouse lines to companies, and fleet financing. This segment also offers financing services to companies and municipalities for the purchase or lease of vehicles and equipment, and vehicle remarketing services. The Insurance Operations segment offers consumer finance protection and insurance products through the automotive dealer channel, and commercial insurance products directly to dealers. The Mortgage Finance Operations segment manages held-for-investment consumer mortgage finance loan portfolio that includes bulk purchases of high-quality jumbo and LMI mortgage loans originated by third parties, as well as direct-to-consumer mortgage offerings. The Corporate Finance Operations segment provides senior secured leveraged cash flow and asset-based loans to middle market companies. Its primary focus is on businesses owned by private equity sponsors with loans used for leveraged buyouts, mergers and acquisitions, debt refinancing, restructurings, and working capital. The company, through its subsidiary, Ally Bank, also offers commercial banking products and services. In addition, it provides digital wealth management and online brokerage platform services. The company was formerly known as GMAC Inc. and changed its name to Ally Financial Inc. in May 2010. Ally Financial Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

About LM Funding America

LM Funding America, Inc., through its subsidiary, LM Funding, LLC, operates as a specialty finance company. It provides funding to nonprofit community associations (Associations) primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois. The company offers funding to Associations by purchasing their rights under delinquent accounts that are selected by the Associations arising from unpaid Association assessments. It is also involved in the business of purchasing delinquent accounts on various terms tailored to suit each Association's financial needs, including under its New Neighbor Guaranty program. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

