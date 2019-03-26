COMPANHIA PARAN/S (ELPVY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

COMPANHIA PARAN/S (OTCMKTS:ELPVY) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 28th.

OTCMKTS:ELPVY opened at $8.42 on Tuesday. COMPANHIA PARAN/S has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $9.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.66.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of COMPANHIA PARAN/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia  COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of Paraná, Brazil. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 17 hydroelectric plants, 12 wind plants, and 1 thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,024.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 2,698.3 kilometers of transmission lines and 196,951.2 kilometers of distribution lines.

