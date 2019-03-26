Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Position in iShares Global Utilities ETF (JXI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.19% of iShares Global Utilities ETF worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Global Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $442,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in iShares Global Utilities ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Utilities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $994,000.

Shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF stock opened at $54.55 on Tuesday. iShares Global Utilities ETF has a one year low of $47.32 and a one year high of $54.63.

iShares Global Utilities ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Utilities Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Utilities Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index and measures the performance of companies that the Index provider deems to be part of the utilities sector of the economy.

