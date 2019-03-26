Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Position in Hubbell Incorporated (HUBB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 76.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,529 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HUBB. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hubbell by 4,388.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 993,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,690,000 after purchasing an additional 971,281 shares in the last quarter. OLD Republic International Corp bought a new position in Hubbell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,411,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Hubbell by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,423,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $538,810,000 after purchasing an additional 271,376 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hubbell by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 506,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,293,000 after purchasing an additional 190,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Hubbell in the third quarter valued at approximately $22,106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP An-Ping Hsieh sold 6,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total value of $772,450.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,981,672.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

HUBB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Hubbell from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $131.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, CIBC restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hubbell currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.17.

HUBB opened at $115.10 on Tuesday. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12-month low of $91.88 and a 12-month high of $137.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.03. Hubbell had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 46.09%.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

