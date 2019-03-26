Comcast Co. (CMCSA) Stake Boosted by Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,433 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for 1.1% of Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Lourd Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Lourd Capital LLC now owns 12,842 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Comcast by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 12,173 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,542 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 27,320 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 66,561 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,266,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $39.18 on Tuesday. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $30.43 and a 1 year high of $40.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $183.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.10.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Comcast had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The company had revenue of $27.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.80%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CMCSA. BidaskClub lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Macquarie restated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, December 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

In other Comcast news, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 4,129 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $139,560.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,912 shares in the company, valued at $2,295,425.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 845 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total transaction of $30,039.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,727.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,130,313 shares of company stock valued at $42,894,728 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

