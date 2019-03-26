Comcast Co. (CMCSA) Shares Bought by Usca Ria LLC

Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,539 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,342 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ironwood Financial llc acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. IMS Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

CMCSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Macquarie reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, December 24th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.60.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total value of $37,090.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,363.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 4,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $139,560.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,912 shares in the company, valued at $2,295,425.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,130,313 shares of company stock valued at $42,894,728. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.52. The stock had a trading volume of 233,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,639,734. The stock has a market cap of $183.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.43 and a fifty-two week high of $40.52.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $27.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.56 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.80%.

WARNING: “Comcast Co. (CMCSA) Shares Bought by Usca Ria LLC” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/26/comcast-co-cmcsa-shares-bought-by-usca-ria-llc.html.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Featured Story: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.