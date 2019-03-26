Colony Group LLC Sells 26,580 Shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NTB)

Colony Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB) by 55.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,108 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 26,580 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,606,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,185,000 after purchasing an additional 66,632 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,700,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,162,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 855,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,346,000 after acquiring an additional 50,363 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 855,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,346,000 after acquiring an additional 50,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 827,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,942,000 after acquiring an additional 59,684 shares during the last quarter. 76.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son alerts:

Shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son stock opened at $33.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.84. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd has a 12 month low of $29.42 and a 12 month high of $53.63.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $133.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.96 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 36.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s previous dividend of $0.38.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. ValuEngine lowered Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.50.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Colony Group LLC Sells 26,580 Shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NTB)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/26/colony-group-llc-sells-26580-shares-of-bank-of-n-t-butterfield-son-ltd-ntb.html.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificates of deposits. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile financing, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.