Colony Group LLC Has $577,000 Stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK)

Colony Group LLC reduced its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 90.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 156,257 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,089,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,583,000 after acquiring an additional 165,102 shares in the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 882,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,592,000 after purchasing an additional 318,774 shares during the period. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 15,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 56.1% during the third quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 71,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 25,689 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $259,000.

JNK stock opened at $35.71 on Tuesday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $32.92 and a 52 week high of $36.32.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1734 per share. This is a boost from SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

