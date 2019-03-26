Colony Group LLC Decreases Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (USB)

Colony Group LLC trimmed its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of USB. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 75.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Shares of USB stock opened at $48.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $43.14 and a twelve month high of $55.56. The firm has a market cap of $77.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.08.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 27.53%. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.10%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on USB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Standpoint Research downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $54.16 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Leslie V. Godridge sold 14,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $758,955.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,737 shares in the company, valued at $3,179,455.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Colony Group LLC Decreases Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (USB)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/26/colony-group-llc-decreases-holdings-in-u-s-bancorp-usb.html.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

See Also: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.