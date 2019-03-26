Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL) Given a $35.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald set a $35.00 price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on COLL. BidaskClub raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. ValuEngine raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $33.00 target price (down from $35.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.17.

Shares of COLL opened at $15.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $527.28 million, a PE ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.26. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $13.10 and a one year high of $28.91.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.65. The business had revenue of $73.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.71 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 41.12% and a negative net margin of 13.95%. Collegium Pharmaceutical’s revenue was up 579.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.54) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $370,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 259,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,842,158.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,188,500 in the last 90 days. 8.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 644.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,672 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 412.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 11,124 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 8,954 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and tampering, including chewing, crushing, and/or dissolving.

