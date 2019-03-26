Coatue Management LLC Has $520,000 Stake in Nike Inc (NKE)

Coatue Management LLC lowered its position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 99.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,011 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,350,852 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nike during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in Nike by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 427 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Nike during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in Nike during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Nike during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 65.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NKE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Macquarie set a $96.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $93.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a $103.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen set a $90.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.93.

Shares of Nike stock opened at $82.33 on Tuesday. Nike Inc has a 12-month low of $63.21 and a 12-month high of $88.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.35 billion, a PE ratio of 34.02, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. Nike had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 45.78%. Nike’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total value of $1,455,465.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John F. Slusher sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $14,810,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 284,805 shares in the company, valued at $21,089,810.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 816,500 shares of company stock worth $63,317,465 over the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

