Cloudera Inc (CLDR) Holdings Trimmed by grace capital

grace capital lessened its holdings in Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) by 41.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,750 shares during the quarter. grace capital’s holdings in Cloudera were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CLDR. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Cloudera by 1,081.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,591,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 7.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,325,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,651 shares during the period. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 2,971.4% during the fourth quarter. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd now owns 1,228,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,553 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 516.4% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,010,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,172,000 after purchasing an additional 846,238 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 85.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,640,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,955,000 after purchasing an additional 756,264 shares during the period. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cloudera alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Cloudera to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Cloudera from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Cloudera from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Cloudera in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cloudera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

In other news, Director Robert G. Bearden sold 624,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $7,249,234.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael A. Stankey acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.55 per share, with a total value of $115,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 30.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Cloudera stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $11.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,052,852. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 1.69. Cloudera Inc has a 52-week low of $10.07 and a 52-week high of $22.42.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $144.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.29 million. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 41.30% and a negative return on equity of 64.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cloudera Inc will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Cloudera Inc (CLDR) Holdings Trimmed by grace capital” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/26/cloudera-inc-cldr-holdings-trimmed-by-grace-capital.html.

About Cloudera

Cloudera, Inc provides platform for machine learning and analytics in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. Its platform delivers an integrated suite of capabilities for data management, machine learning, and analytics to customers for transforming their businesses.

Featured Article: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.