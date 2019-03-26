ClearPoll Price Tops $0.10 on Major Exchanges (POLL)

ClearPoll (CURRENCY:POLL) traded 24% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 26th. One ClearPoll token can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00002583 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, Kucoin and YoBit. ClearPoll has a total market capitalization of $713,890.00 and approximately $5,104.00 worth of ClearPoll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ClearPoll has traded 26.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00007665 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00413822 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025497 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002538 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.20 or 0.01626150 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00226632 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00005442 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00001343 BTC.

ClearPoll Token Profile

ClearPoll’s genesis date was October 11th, 2017. ClearPoll’s total supply is 8,999,992 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,999,991 tokens. The official website for ClearPoll is polltokens.io . The Reddit community for ClearPoll is /r/clearpoll . ClearPoll’s official Twitter account is @voteclearpoll and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ClearPoll

ClearPoll can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, YoBit, HitBTC, IDEX and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ClearPoll directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ClearPoll should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ClearPoll using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

