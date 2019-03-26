Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,285 iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY)

Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DVY. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,377,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913,959 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 400.5% in the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 1,537,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,549 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,224,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,372,000 after purchasing an additional 591,428 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,911,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,934,000 after purchasing an additional 271,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6,183.3% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 256,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,923,000 after purchasing an additional 252,587 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $97.07 on Tuesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $84.62 and a one year high of $102.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a $0.8712 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

