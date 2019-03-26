Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC Invests $78,000 in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR)

Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,145,000. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 348.1% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 17,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 13,790 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 272.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 212,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,881,000 after purchasing an additional 155,507 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $53.00 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $43.64 and a 12 month high of $56.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a $0.1848 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

