Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC Invests $4.48 Million in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (SCZ)

Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 86,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,483,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,161,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,310,000 after acquiring an additional 191,177 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,615,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,971 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,323,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,202,000 after acquiring an additional 166,441 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,042,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,023,000 after acquiring an additional 243,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 42.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 938,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,434,000 after acquiring an additional 280,370 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $56.85 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $49.51 and a twelve month high of $67.00.

