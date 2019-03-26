C&J Energy Services Inc (CJ) Forecasted to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of ($0.45) Per Share

C&J Energy Services Inc (NYSE:CJ) – Analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for C&J Energy Services in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 21st. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.45) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.32). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for C&J Energy Services’ Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($1.63) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($2.05) EPS.

Get C&J Energy Services alerts:

C&J Energy Services (NYSE:CJ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $490.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.07 million. C&J Energy Services had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a positive return on equity of 4.14%. C&J Energy Services’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.50 target price on shares of C&J Energy Services in a research report on Thursday, December 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of C&J Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of C&J Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down previously from $28.00) on shares of C&J Energy Services in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of C&J Energy Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

Shares of CJ opened at $15.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $982.97 million, a P/E ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.57. C&J Energy Services has a 52-week low of $12.35 and a 52-week high of $32.08.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CJ. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of C&J Energy Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,887,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of C&J Energy Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,827,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of C&J Energy Services by 10,086.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,016,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,860 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of C&J Energy Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,679,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of C&J Energy Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,235,000.

C&J Energy Services Company Profile

C&J Energy Services, Inc provides well construction, well completion, well support, and other complementary oilfield services and technologies to oil and gas exploration and production companies throughout the continental United States. It operates through Completion Services and Well Support Services segments.

Featured Story: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for C&J Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C&J Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.