Civista Bancshares Inc (CIVB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CIVB) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.50.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CIVB. BidaskClub downgraded Civista Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 21st. TheStreet raised Civista Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Civista Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

CIVB traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $20.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,591. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $313.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.83. Civista Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $25.88.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 15th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $25.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.96 million. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 15.40%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Civista Bancshares will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider W Michael Mclaughlin sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $232,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,287 shares in the company, valued at $259,378.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Civista Bancshares by 474.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Civista Bancshares by 44.4% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in Civista Bancshares by 356.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,824 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in Civista Bancshares by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 5,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Civista Bancshares by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.94% of the company’s stock.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that engages in the community banking business in Ohio. The company accepts noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and certificates of deposit. It offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans.

