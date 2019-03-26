City Office REIT (CIO) Downgraded to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note released on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of City Office REIT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of City Office REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a buy rating on shares of City Office REIT in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.80.

Shares of City Office REIT stock opened at $10.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.43 million, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.50. City Office REIT has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $13.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.04%.

In related news, CEO James Thomas Farrar bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.39 per share, for a total transaction of $91,120.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 232,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,648,140.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Gregory Tylee bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIO. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $760,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of City Office REIT by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 111,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of City Office REIT by 130.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 87,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 49,810 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of City Office REIT by 1,196.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 145,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of City Office REIT by 601.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,690,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in mid-sized metropolitan areas with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2018, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.3 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

