City Office REIT (CIO) Downgraded by TheStreet to C

TheStreet downgraded shares of City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CIO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded City Office REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. ValuEngine upgraded City Office REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a buy rating on shares of City Office REIT in a report on Thursday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.80.

Get City Office REIT alerts:

NYSE:CIO opened at $10.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.43 million, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.50. City Office REIT has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $13.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.04%.

In other news, CEO James Thomas Farrar bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.39 per share, for a total transaction of $91,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 232,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,648,140.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory Tylee bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in City Office REIT by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,558,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,902,000 after acquiring an additional 365,328 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in City Office REIT by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,558,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,902,000 after acquiring an additional 365,328 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in City Office REIT by 601.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,690,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306,960 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in City Office REIT by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,588,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,536,000 after acquiring an additional 333,963 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in City Office REIT by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,102,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,555,000 after acquiring an additional 430,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in mid-sized metropolitan areas with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2018, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.3 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for City Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.