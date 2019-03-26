Citigroup Inc. Sells 412 Shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (PSK)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.08% of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $723,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $312,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,575,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PSK opened at $42.36 on Tuesday. SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $38.53 and a 52 week high of $43.90.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF Profile

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

