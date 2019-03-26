Citigroup Inc. Raises Holdings in Gray Television, Inc. (GTN)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) by 95.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,613 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Gray Television were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in Gray Television during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Gray Television by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Gray Television during the 4th quarter worth $125,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Gray Television by 168.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Gray Television during the 3rd quarter worth $180,000. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gray Television alerts:

GTN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Gray Television from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Gray Television in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Gray Television in a research report on Friday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.29.

GTN stock opened at $21.96 on Tuesday. Gray Television, Inc. has a one year low of $10.70 and a one year high of $23.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.08. Gray Television had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 20.07%. As a group, research analysts expect that Gray Television, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Citigroup Inc. Raises Holdings in Gray Television, Inc. (GTN)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/26/citigroup-inc-raises-holdings-in-gray-television-inc-gtn.html.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

Featured Article: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.