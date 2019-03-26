Citigroup Inc. Purchases 7,927 Shares of WSFS Financial Co. (WSFS)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 158.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,927 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,927 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in WSFS Financial by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,341,196 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,757,000 after purchasing an additional 191,758 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in WSFS Financial by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,490,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,292,000 after purchasing an additional 81,474 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,477,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,664,000 after acquiring an additional 14,763 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,477,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,664,000 after acquiring an additional 14,763 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,331,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,757,000 after acquiring an additional 158,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WSFS opened at $37.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. WSFS Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.75 and a fifty-two week high of $57.70.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $102.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.34 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 29.58%. On average, research analysts expect that WSFS Financial Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark A. Turner sold 14,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $645,361.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 155,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,987,329.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens set a $51.00 target price on WSFS Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.67.

WSFS Financial Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

