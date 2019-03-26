CIT Group Inc. (CIT) Shares Bought by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in CIT Group were worth $897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CIT. Capital World Investors grew its stake in CIT Group by 32.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,756,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $555,123,000 after buying an additional 2,634,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in CIT Group during the third quarter worth about $92,642,000. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in CIT Group by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,161,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,275,000 after buying an additional 385,674 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in CIT Group by 62.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 749,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,668,000 after buying an additional 288,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in CIT Group by 21.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,143,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,028,000 after buying an additional 201,987 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider Matthew Galligan sold 997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total value of $48,504.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,575 shares in the company, valued at $1,487,473.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Edward K. Sperling sold 2,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $111,555.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,336 shares in the company, valued at $518,453.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,896 shares of company stock worth $552,081 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CIT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of CIT Group from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Barclays set a $47.00 target price on shares of CIT Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CIT Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of CIT Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.36.

Shares of CIT stock opened at $46.11 on Tuesday. CIT Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.50 and a 1 year high of $55.78. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. CIT Group had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $421.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CIT Group Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

CIT Group Profile

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

