Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Position Reduced by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,339 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,109 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up about 0.7% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 193,168.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,741,949 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,095,693,000 after purchasing an additional 104,687,754 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,957,358 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,192,694,000 after purchasing an additional 7,009,359 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 412.1% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,063,334 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $149,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465,161 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 7,610,821 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $327,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,099,819 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $977,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.07% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $52.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $254.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.22. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.19 and a twelve month high of $54.23.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.43 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.58% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 13th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the network equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.41%.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP David Goeckeler sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total transaction of $1,562,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 419,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,840,188.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.66, for a total value of $744,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 102,898 shares in the company, valued at $5,109,914.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,000 shares of company stock worth $5,926,000 in the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (up from $52.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.49.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

