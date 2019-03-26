Cipher Capital LP Invests $427,000 in F.N.B. Corp (FNB)

Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 43,324 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of F.N.B. by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,804,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $362,153,000 after buying an additional 1,496,332 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of F.N.B. by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,783,874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $378,851,000 after buying an additional 488,170 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of F.N.B. by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 29,783,874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $378,851,000 after buying an additional 488,170 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of F.N.B. by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,323,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,739,000 after buying an additional 1,481,237 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of F.N.B. by 77.7% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,248,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,759,000 after buying an additional 2,294,054 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William B. Campbell sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $34,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,768. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Jo Dively acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.81 per share, with a total value of $35,430.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,399. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE FNB opened at $10.29 on Tuesday. F.N.B. Corp has a 12 month low of $9.35 and a 12 month high of $14.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.23.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 25.65%. The company had revenue of $300.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that F.N.B. Corp will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 42.48%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. TheStreet lowered F.N.B. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Consumer Finance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

