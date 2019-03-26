Cipher Capital LP Acquires Shares of 14,441 Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (HE)

Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the third quarter valued at $42,611,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 12.4% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 38,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 4,260 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the third quarter valued at $462,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 10.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 108,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after acquiring an additional 10,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James K. Scott sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.85, for a total value of $213,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HE opened at $40.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.59 and a 12-month high of $41.05.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $761.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.89 million. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 26th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 25th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, sugarcane waste, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

