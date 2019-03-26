Cintas (CTAS) PT Raised to $172.00

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $163.00 to $172.00 in a research report report published on Friday. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CTAS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cintas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Cintas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cintas from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub lowered Cintas from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Northcoast Research reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $195.86.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $197.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.17, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Cintas has a 1 year low of $155.98 and a 1 year high of $217.34.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 12.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cintas will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 3,000 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.64, for a total value of $604,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,142,693.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas E. Frooman sold 1,740 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.79, for a total value of $351,114.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 124,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,156,352.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,740 shares of company stock valued at $1,156,635 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

