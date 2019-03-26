Ciena Co. (CIEN) SVP Sells $39,101.72 in Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) SVP Jason Phipps sold 1,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total transaction of $39,101.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Ciena stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,399,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,723,205. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.06. Ciena Co. has a 12 month low of $22.99 and a 12 month high of $45.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. Ciena had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $778.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Ciena in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Ciena during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ciena during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ffcm LLC grew its holdings in Ciena by 355.7% during the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Ciena by 393.0% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,474 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. 93.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CIEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Ciena to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ciena from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Ciena from $42.20 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a report on Sunday, December 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.96.

About Ciena

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Converged Packet Optical; Packet Networking; Optical Transport; and Software and Services. The Converged Packet Optical segment develops and sells optical processors, switching systems, and operating system software.

