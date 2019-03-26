Ciena (CIEN) PT Set at $45.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price objective on Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Argus reissued an average rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Dougherty & Co boosted their price target on shares of Ciena from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $42.50 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, December 14th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Ciena from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Finally, Nomura boosted their price target on shares of Ciena from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Ciena has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.96.

Ciena stock opened at $37.29 on Friday. Ciena has a 52-week low of $22.99 and a 52-week high of $45.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $778.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.62 million. Ciena had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ciena will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ciena news, SVP James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total value of $86,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick H. Nettles sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $643,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 193,600 shares of company stock worth $7,600,661 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIEN. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 3,337.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,908,421 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852,903 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena during the fourth quarter worth about $59,613,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,899,503 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $606,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,445 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 493.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,232,195 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $38,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sadoff Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,984,000. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Converged Packet Optical; Packet Networking; Optical Transport; and Software and Services. The Converged Packet Optical segment develops and sells optical processors, switching systems, and operating system software.

