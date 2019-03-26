CI Investments Inc. Trims Stake in Discover Financial Services (DFS)

CI Investments Inc. cut its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 772,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,800 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned 0.23% of Discover Financial Services worth $45,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 634,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,420,000 after buying an additional 98,727 shares during the period. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, WMS Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. 87.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DFS. ValuEngine raised Discover Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Discover Financial Services to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Compass Point set a $74.00 target price on Discover Financial Services and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.64.

In related news, insider David W. Nelms sold 60,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total transaction of $4,076,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,060,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,029,376.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 3,750 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total value of $270,187.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,516,147.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 113,312 shares of company stock valued at $7,855,704. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

DFS opened at $69.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.60. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $54.36 and a 1 year high of $80.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 26.22%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 20.54%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

