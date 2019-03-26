CI Investments Inc. Takes $37.85 Million Position in Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM)

CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,453,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $37,850,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNOM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Caz Investments LP bought a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Northeast Investment Management raised its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 8,589 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $288,000. 32.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 2,300 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total transaction of $77,073.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 44,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,350.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VNOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Raymond James set a $52.00 target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 25th. Citigroup set a $33.00 target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Viper Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $32.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 10.84, a quick ratio of 10.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 52 week low of $22.76 and a 52 week high of $44.00.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $73.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.53 million. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 49.62%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 15th. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 188.89%.

Viper Energy Partners Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

