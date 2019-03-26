CI Investments Inc. Lowers Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (XBI)

CI Investments Inc. lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 414,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 136,517 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned about 0.87% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $29,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XBI. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Truewealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000.

Shares of XBI stock opened at $87.99 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $64.38 and a 12-month high of $101.55.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

