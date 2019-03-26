Churchill Downs (CHDN) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Churchill Downs from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Churchill Downs and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and issued a $93.00 price objective (down previously from $280.00) on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $100.42.
Shares of NASDAQ CHDN opened at $86.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.20. Churchill Downs has a 52-week low of $74.58 and a 52-week high of $104.87.
In other Churchill Downs news, Director Karole Lloyd acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.22 per share, with a total value of $85,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHDN. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,654,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 128.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,317,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,998,000 after acquiring an additional 42,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 31,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. 24.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Churchill Downs
Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, TwinSpires, and Other Investments segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 11 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 12 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.
Featured Article: What are the FAANG Stocks?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.