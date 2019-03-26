Churchill Downs (CHDN) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Churchill Downs from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Churchill Downs and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and issued a $93.00 price objective (down previously from $280.00) on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $100.42.

Shares of NASDAQ CHDN opened at $86.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.20. Churchill Downs has a 52-week low of $74.58 and a 52-week high of $104.87.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $219.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.67 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 34.97% and a return on equity of 33.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Churchill Downs will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Churchill Downs news, Director Karole Lloyd acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.22 per share, with a total value of $85,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHDN. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,654,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 128.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,317,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,998,000 after acquiring an additional 42,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 31,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. 24.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, TwinSpires, and Other Investments segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 11 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 12 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

