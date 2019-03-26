Chronobank (TIME) Hits Market Cap of $1.31 Million

Chronobank (CURRENCY:TIME) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. One Chronobank coin can currently be purchased for about $1.85 or 0.00045648 BTC on popular exchanges. Chronobank has a total market cap of $1.31 million and $31,851.00 worth of Chronobank was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Chronobank has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Chronobank alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007656 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00407690 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025101 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002615 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65.09 or 0.01610143 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00228292 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005351 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00001305 BTC.

Chronobank Profile

Chronobank launched on December 8th, 2016. Chronobank’s total supply is 710,113 coins. Chronobank’s official website is chronobank.io . The Reddit community for Chronobank is /r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chronobank’s official message board is blog.chronobank.io . Chronobank’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here

Chronobank Coin Trading

Chronobank can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronobank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chronobank should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chronobank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chronobank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chronobank and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.