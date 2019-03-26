Points International Ltd. (TSE:PTS) (NASDAQ:PCOM) Director Christopher Barnard sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.49, for a total value of C$87,456.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 234,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,101,878.80.

Christopher Barnard also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Points International alerts:

On Wednesday, December 26th, Christopher Barnard sold 10,000 shares of Points International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.61, for a total value of C$126,060.00.

Points International stock traded up C$0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$18.30. 23,664 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,607. Points International Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$12.05 and a 12 month high of C$24.32. The firm has a market cap of $253.59 million and a PE ratio of 33.89.

Points International (TSE:PTS) (NASDAQ:PCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$125.46 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Points International Ltd. will post 0.689999965619932 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Christopher Barnard Sells 5,000 Shares of Points International Ltd. (PTS) Stock” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/26/christopher-barnard-sells-5000-shares-of-points-international-ltd-pts-stock.html.

About Points International

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Points International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Points International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.